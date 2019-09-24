|
|
Billy "Bill" Jones
West Des Moines - Billy "Bill" Jones, 80, who was born on February 17, 1939 in Waukee, IA passed away in Des Moines, IA on September 22, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 5:00-7:30 p.m. and Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., both at the Waukee Christian Church. Interment to follow at Waukee Cemetery.
To view Bill's full obituary, leave condolences or send flowers, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 24, 2019