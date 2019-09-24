Services
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive
Waukee, IA 50263
(515) 987-6881
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Waukee Christian Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Waukee Christian Church
Billy "Bill" Jones


1939 - 2019
West Des Moines - Billy "Bill" Jones, 80, who was born on February 17, 1939 in Waukee, IA passed away in Des Moines, IA on September 22, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 5:00-7:30 p.m. and Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., both at the Waukee Christian Church. Interment to follow at Waukee Cemetery.

Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 24, 2019
