Billy Orlyn Sander


1929 - 2020
Billy Orlyn Sander Obituary
Billy Orlyn Sander

Cedar Falls - Billy Orlyn Sander, 90, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Altoona passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born October 17, 1929 in Manning, Iowa, son of Herbert and Erna (Wunder) Sander. Bill married Marjorie Mae Boyles on June 4, 1950 in Everly, Iowa, and they settled in Grainger then Liberty Center where Bill taught school. West Marshall was also a stop. The couple spent most of their life together in Altoona where Bill served as Assistant Superintendent, then Director of Non-Academic Services and Business Manager of the Southeast Polk School System. He retired in 1986 and they moved to Cedar Falls in 2015 to be closer to their family. Bill was an inspirational teacher who maintained relationships with many of his students through the years. He was a firm but fair administrator who earned the respect of his coworkers and employees. Bill and Marjorie enjoyed camping and traveled to all 50 states as well as Canada and Mexico. They spent many winters in Mission, Texas, playing golf and enjoying warm weather and friends. He loved fishing and even tied his own flies. Bill was a long term member of the Lion's Club and coached softball as well as basketball through the years. Most of all, Bill loved his family and enjoyed going to his grandson, Josh's athletic events as well as UNI athletic events. He will be remembered for his friendliness and joke telling. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Dennis Peters; and grandsons, Neil and Nick Harding. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marjorie of Cedar Falls; his daughter, Connie Peters of Cedar Falls; grandson, Josh Harding of Cedar Falls; sister, Carol Thompson of Omaha, NE; and brother, Burton Sander of Phoenix, AZ; and many nephews and nieces. There will be no public visitation or services planned at this time for Bill. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date with burial at the Manning Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 2 to May 13, 2020
