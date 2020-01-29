|
|
Blaine Alfred Briggs
Carlsbad - Blaine Alfred Briggs, 95, of Carlsbad, CA, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at Scripps Hospital in Encinitas, CA, after a brief illness.
He was born in Chicago, IL, on August 14, 1924, son of the late Anita and Rev. Walter M. Briggs. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, La Verne; his son Robert of Germantown, TN; his grand-daughter Audrey and his great-grandson Russel, both of Cardiff, CA. Another son, Jimmy, died of leukemia in 1968.
Blaine graduated from North High School, Columbus, OH, in June 1941. He entered Drake University after moving with his parents to Des Moines, IA, where his father served as minister at Grace United Methodist Church.
Enlisting in the Army Air Corps on his 18th birthday, he served as a navigator on B-24 aircraft in the European theatre during World War II. On his 27th mission, his aircraft was shot down. He was forced to bail-out, breaking his shoulder as he hit the ground. He was captured and served internment in German POW camps for six months until liberation. He was later awarded Purple Heart and multiple Air Medals.
Following the war, Blaine returned to Des Moines to continue his studies at Drake where he met La Verne Sedrel. They were married in June 1946. They made their home in Des Moines until 1980 and then moved to Rancho Santa Fe, CA, where they lived for 29 years. In 2007, they moved to La Costa Glen, a retirement village in nearby Carlsbad, CA.
Blaine had a keen interest in the printing business beginning at age 9 and started his own business while still in high school. In Iowa, he owned and operated a small newspaper in St. Charles. Later he founded Briggs Printing Company. Under his leadership, Briggs Printing grew into the country's largest printer of hospital and nursing home records. Having sold the business in 1968, the company remains and still bears his name.
He served on several Boards of Directors while in Iowa, including Des Moines Savings, Iowa Methodist Hospital, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and First Federal State Bank.
In 1971, Blaine turned his interests to investing. He teamed up with Carl Greenwood of Greenwood and McKenzie, Tustin, CA. They have shared a close business relationship for over 49 years.
Blaine's success allowed him and La Verne to actively pursue philanthropy for the past 25 years. Charitable interests include gifting to Drake University, Iowa Methodist Hospital, Scripps Encinitas Hospital Foundation and the Village Church, in Rancho Santa Fe, where they have worshipped the entirety of California living. Blaine especially enjoyed being able to see the fruits of his gifting while still alive. Leading by example, he and La Verne hope to foster similar charitable behavior for immediate and extended family members.
A Celebration of Life, including military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8th at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Interment will be at El Camino Memorial Park, San Diego. Friends are welcome to attend the celebration with refreshments immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials should be directed to the Village Church or Scripps Encinitas Hospital.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020