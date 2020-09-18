1/1
Blaine Lee Moats
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blaine Lee Moats

Altoona - Blaine Moats, age 53, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. Blaine was born on October 9, 1966 in Ames, Iowa.

Blaine graduated from Ames High School and attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, where he earned his photography degree. He began work at Camera Graphics in Des Moines and after worked as an assistant photographer for Andy Lyons. Most recently, Blaine worked as a commercial photographer for Meredith Corp. He was incredibly talented and was proud to have his work displayed in Better Homes and Gardens, Midwest Living and Diabetic Living amongst many others. Blaine was a longtime member of Altoona Christian Church. He enjoyed doing missionary work in Jamaica and Haiti, where he volunteered his photography.

Blaine was an extremely active person - he loved traveling, golfing, biking and hiking in Estes Park, Colorado. Anyone who knew Blaine knew he was an avid Iowa State and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He also, deeply loved his family and enjoyed family gatherings. Most importantly though, Blaine loved being with his family, especially with his two daughters who he was incredibly proud of and enjoyed watching them in all of their activities. He will be forever remembered as a loving husband, incredible dad and a friend to all.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Jenny Moats; daughters, Alex and Ellie Moats; mother, Barbara Moats of Arizona; mother-in-law, Ardyce Poole of Des Moines; siblings, Brent (Laura) Moats of Arizona, Chad (Brenda) Moats of Kansas City, and Tari (Jon) Holtorf of Colorado; four nieces; two nephews; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Blaine was preceded in death by his father, Leland Moats.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to ISSA Trust Foundation (2401 8TH St. Court SW, Altoona, IA 50009) or Meals from the Heartland (357 Lincoln St, West Des Moines, IA 50265) in memory of Blaine.

The family requests social distancing and the wearing of masks. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Altoona Christian Church, 2890, 1st Ave. South, Altoona. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, also at the church. If guests are not able to attend the service in person, the family invites friends to join them virtually for Blaine's service through the link in his obituary www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Altoona Christian Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Altoona Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved