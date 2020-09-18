Blaine Lee Moats
Altoona - Blaine Moats, age 53, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. Blaine was born on October 9, 1966 in Ames, Iowa.
Blaine graduated from Ames High School and attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, where he earned his photography degree. He began work at Camera Graphics in Des Moines and after worked as an assistant photographer for Andy Lyons. Most recently, Blaine worked as a commercial photographer for Meredith Corp. He was incredibly talented and was proud to have his work displayed in Better Homes and Gardens, Midwest Living and Diabetic Living amongst many others. Blaine was a longtime member of Altoona Christian Church. He enjoyed doing missionary work in Jamaica and Haiti, where he volunteered his photography.
Blaine was an extremely active person - he loved traveling, golfing, biking and hiking in Estes Park, Colorado. Anyone who knew Blaine knew he was an avid Iowa State and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He also, deeply loved his family and enjoyed family gatherings. Most importantly though, Blaine loved being with his family, especially with his two daughters who he was incredibly proud of and enjoyed watching them in all of their activities. He will be forever remembered as a loving husband, incredible dad and a friend to all.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Jenny Moats; daughters, Alex and Ellie Moats; mother, Barbara Moats of Arizona; mother-in-law, Ardyce Poole of Des Moines; siblings, Brent (Laura) Moats of Arizona, Chad (Brenda) Moats of Kansas City, and Tari (Jon) Holtorf of Colorado; four nieces; two nephews; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Blaine was preceded in death by his father, Leland Moats.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to ISSA Trust Foundation (2401 8TH St. Court SW, Altoona, IA 50009) or Meals from the Heartland (357 Lincoln St, West Des Moines, IA 50265) in memory of Blaine.
The family requests social distancing and the wearing of masks. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Altoona Christian Church, 2890, 1st Ave. South, Altoona. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, also at the church. If guests are not able to attend the service in person, the family invites friends to join them virtually for Blaine's service through the link in his obituary www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com