Services
Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Dallas Center Chapel
1301 Ash Street
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Blanche Irene Allen


1937 - 2019
Blanche Irene Allen Obituary
Blanche Irene Allen

Dallas Center - Blanche Allen, 81, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry.

Blanche was born December 17, 1937, to Errett and Dorothy (Reynolds) Kinney of Linden and her family lived in rural Dallas County until her father Errett passed away as Blanche was finishing 8th grade. Her mother Dorothy later married Isaac (Ike) Mc Divitt and moved the family to Dallas Center. After graduating at Dallas Center Independent School in 1956, Blanche worked at Woolworth in Perry. She married Earl Allen on June 1, 1957 and they were blessed with four children. Once all of the kids were in school Blanche returned to work first for the Dallas Center Schools, then working at Spurgeon Manor until she retired.

Blanche, was preceded in death by her loving husband Earl, both parents, siblings; Darrell, Tom, Carl, Twila and Paul. She leaves behind her four children Edwin of Dallas Center, Donna Else of Dexter, Timothy of Dallas Center and Janet Helm of Des Moines; 8 grandkids, 4 great grandkids as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Iles-Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday at Brandt Chapel. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 9, 2019
