Bob Claman
Des Moines - Bob Claman, 87 of Carlisle passed away April 30th.
Bob served in the Navy during the Korean War.
Bob is survived by his wife Beverly, children, Sue, Bob (Kelley), Bill (Joyce), Mary Jacobs, Sandy (Kerry) Petersen, Patty (Matt) Emmerson, step children Ed (Kathy) Rawson, Sandra Pettyjohn, Phil Rawson, sister Josephine Simms, brothers Dick, Jim and Joe (Kitty), many grandkids/great grandkids. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Pauline.
Services will be a private burial with a celebration of life later.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020