Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Des Moines - Bob Claman, 87 of Carlisle passed away April 30th.

Bob served in the Navy during the Korean War.

Bob is survived by his wife Beverly, children, Sue, Bob (Kelley), Bill (Joyce), Mary Jacobs, Sandy (Kerry) Petersen, Patty (Matt) Emmerson, step children Ed (Kathy) Rawson, Sandra Pettyjohn, Phil Rawson, sister Josephine Simms, brothers Dick, Jim and Joe (Kitty), many grandkids/great grandkids. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Pauline.

Services will be a private burial with a celebration of life later.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020
