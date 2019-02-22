|
|
Bob Maschmann
Malcom - Bob Maschmann, age 66 of Malcom, died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home with his family by his side after a lengthy and courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge in Grinnell. Interment will be at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Malcom.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Memorials may be designated to PALS (Poweshiek Animal League Shelter), , or , mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 22, 2019