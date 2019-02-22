Services
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Maschmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Maschmann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bob Maschmann Obituary
Bob Maschmann

Malcom - Bob Maschmann, age 66 of Malcom, died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home with his family by his side after a lengthy and courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge in Grinnell. Interment will be at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Malcom.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Memorials may be designated to PALS (Poweshiek Animal League Shelter), , or , mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now