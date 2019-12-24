|
Bob Topping
Perry - Bob Topping, age 92 of Perry, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, IA. A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Dallas Township Cemetery at Dawson, IA. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Dawson United Methodist Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Left to cherish Bob's memory are his wife Maxine Topping, children, Twila Topping and Tony (Janet) Topping, grandchildren, Nick, Marcus and Adam Topping, sister, Pat Milliken, a sister-in-law, Betty Jenkins and nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019