Bobbie Heimberg
- - Bobbie Heimberg passed away June 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family, friends and wife, Rachel Amrine. Bobbie was born in Rochester Minnesota October 30, 1975 to Joe and Gerri Heimberg. She graduated from Pine Island, MN High School in 1994. She moved to Alexandria MN and then to Mankato MN where she attended MSU. In 2000, Bobbie and Rachel met in Mankato and moved to Des Moines Iowa in 2003 where she worked driving tractor trailer for Liberty Hardwoods and the State of Iowa and later as Building and Grounds for Salisbury House. She played women's professional tackle football for the Iowa Crush from 2006-2008, qualifying to attend the 2008 Independent Women's Football League All Star Game. Bobbie attended Iowa State University where she obtained a BS degree in Civil Engineering with an Environmental emphasis, graduating with honors. Bobbie and Rachel were married June 13, 2015. After living in Des Moines for 14 years, they bought a home near Runnells where they resided together enjoying their big yard, the wildlife that passed through, and their fur-kids Kisha and Sophie. Bobbie worked for McClure Engineering in Clive Iowa up until her death. It was a job she was thoroughly dedicated to and enjoyed. Bobbie loved fishing, the great outdoors, and being with friends and family. She supported causes such as Fluffy Butts Rescue and Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Bobbie is survived by her wife, Rachel, her parents Joe and Gerri of Pine Island, her in-laws Stanley and Lynette Amrine of Dallas Center IA, two sisters, Missy Heimberg of Mazeppa, MN and Shelley Beck of Pine Island, two nieces, Sara and Becca Post, two nephews, Dylan and Justin Beck, sister-in-law Robin Ludington, nephew Wyatt Hawbaker, and niece Geneva Ludington of Santa Cruz, CA. Bobbie was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, a cousin, Connie Dose and her uncle Fred Heimberg. Her cremation was prearranged through Iowa Cremation. There will be a Celebration of Life at Baqara Reclaimed in Runnells on Sunday June 23rd from 11-3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ARL.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 18, 2019