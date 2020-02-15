|
Bobby Dalton III
Des Moines - Bobby, 43, passed away at home on February 13, 2020. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, at Merle Hay Funeral Home. His funeral will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home with burial at Chapel Hill Gardens next to his mother.
Bobby was born June 19, 1976 in Des Moines to Bobby Dalton II and Sandra Vinzant. He was a skilled drywall installer and had worked for Stevens Drywall for many years. Bobby loved country music, especially Garth Brooks. He was also an avid NASCAR, Miami Dolphins, and Tony Stewart fan.
Bobby was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was active in Christ Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School and Confirmation classes as well as serving on the church council.
Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Sandra Bourdon, who passed away on January 21.
Bobby is lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy; children: Amber Dalton (Steven), Lori Dalton, Bobby Dalton IV (Chelsea), and Jaelon Dalton; grandchildren: Isis, Corleon, Josh, and Alexzander; sisters: Eugenia Bourdon, Valerie Bourdon, and Mary Bourdon Nelson (Troy); as well as many other relatives and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020