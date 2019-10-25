|
Bobby Eilts
Urbandale - Bobby Eilts, 70, passed away October 23, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 28th 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 8301 Aurora Avenue, Urbandale, Iowa. A service will follow at 5:00 PM.
Bobby was born on March 2, 1949 to Raymond and Bernice Eilts of Hawarden, Iowa. Bobby joined the Army and served our country from 1970 to 1971 in South Korea and later graduated from Iowa State University. He continued to be an avid ISU fan his whole life. He married the love of his life, Marialyce, on June 13, 1981. Together they had two children, Brian and Andrew.
As a business owner, Bobby worked at Nationwide Electronics Carrier and he thoroughly enjoyed working and building his business. In his free time, he also enjoyed playing basketball, working out, and watching his kids play sports. He also cherished time with his grandchildren, taking long walks, skiing, and making memories while traveling.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Marialyce; children, Brian (Heather) Eilts and Andrew Eilts; grandchildren, Emma and Hadley Eilts; and siblings, Gloria Unruh, Richard Eilts, Patsy Karr, Mary Lou Van Whye, and John Eilts. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Bernice Eilts.
Bobby was a generous man and gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. In lieu of flowers or donations, his family asks that you put thought into an act of kindness in your local community in his memory.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019