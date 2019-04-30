Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Burial
Following Services
Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Indianola - Services for Bobby Lee Trembly, 84, who passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

He is survived by son, Ron Trembly; daughter Sandy Weaver; grandson, Austin Trembly and several great-grandchildren; siblings, Dela Mae Dale, Donna Ziebar, Bill Trembly and Walt Trembly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara "Sally" Trembly, brother, Don Trembly, Virginia Street, Linda Mendehaul, Ray Dean Trembly.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at Overton Funeral Home. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 30, 2019
