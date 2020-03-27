|
|
Bobby Lee Harward
Bobby Lee Harward (Bob) went to walk with the Lord on his 86th birthday, March 16, 2020.
Born in 1934 to Ethel Louella (Thomas) Harward and William Hollis Harward of Leando, Iowa, he grew up on the family farm with his sister, Yvonne.
Bob and Mary Jane Briggs met as children and later married. They were blessed with a life-long love which produced four children: Deborah, Holly, Mark, and Susan, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Bob graduated from Drake University and served in the Air Force as a pilot, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
A man of many interests, Bob could repair anything. Even if a thing wasn't broken, he could figure out how to improve it! A leader, teacher, and skilled woodsman, Bob shared his love of God's creation with many. In his youth, Bob hunted for and studied arrowheads and other Native American artifacts. He was also an (in)famous hunter of morel mushrooms! Later in life, after closing the Harward Insurance Agency, he and Mary participated in the 'Rock and Gem' circuit, traveling the country to mine, cut, polish and sell beautiful rocks and gemstones.
Bob will be remembered for sharing his wisdom, and making life better for others. He said the most important thing he learned is to hold fast to faith in our God and in Christ Jesus as our Savior.
In these troubled times, if you are afraid or need help, please reach out to your faith leader, a family member, or to a mental health professional.
The family asks that you pray for the protection of our health care workers, first responders, and higher-risk community members.
We hope to invite you to celebrate Bob's life with us later this year, however no services are planned at this time.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Apr. 1, 2020