Services
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Mohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Mohr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Mohr Obituary
Bobby Mohr

Victor - Bobby Mohr, 65, of Victor, died on May 14, 2020, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg after a long illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20th, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor, with visitation prior to the start of his service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.

For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website; smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 17 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -