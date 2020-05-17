|
Bobby Mohr
Victor - Bobby Mohr, 65, of Victor, died on May 14, 2020, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg after a long illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20th, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor, with visitation prior to the start of his service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.
For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website; smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 17 to May 19, 2020