Boneita Eggert
Marengo - Boneita Eggert of Marengo, Iowa entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 22, 2019 from Rose Haven Nursing Home. She was born Boneita Edell Risdon on June 9, 1924 to Harold and Hazel Pike Risdon of Ladora. She attended country school and graduated from Ladora High School. She married Alvin Eggert on May 22, 1942 and they were married for 52 years before Alvin passed away. Together, they had 7 children: David (Joyce) of Dayton, MN; Paul (Faye) of Dallas, TX; Jonathan (Carol) of Oxford, IA; Claudia Harrier (Stephen) of Ridgefield, WA; Danny of Ladora, IA; Rebecca Montgomery of Kingston, IL; and Mark of Dallas, TX. She delighted in her 21 grandchildren and often told stories about each. She was blessed with 42 great-grandchildren. Boneita was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Clarence "Dale" Risdon and Harold "Keith" Risdon; her sister, Marilynn "Faye" Erickson; her husband, Alvin; and her son-in law, James "Jim" Montgomery.
Boneita spent most of her life in rural Ladora/Marengo where she enjoyed the farm life—gardening, sewing, painting, canning, and baking pies. The Eggerts moved to Dallas, Texas in the early 1980's where Boneita sewed and oversaw the stuffing of cloth teddy bears to be given to children involved with emergency services. While in Dallas, Alvin and she hosted a foreign exchange student from Columbia. She loved the outdoors, arts, crafts, and music. Boneita moved back to Iowa in 2004 and resided in Victor where she enjoyed watching high school football games and participating in many community events until she became a resident of Rose Haven.
Throughout her adult life, Boneita was involved in church ministry, including being a church moderator at Ohio Methodist Church, being a kids' club leader and involved in the Women's Missionary Society at Fundamental Gospel Church, being a youth leader at Community Church, being involved with Fellowship Bible Church in Garland, Texas, and, most recently, attending Victor Baptist Church. Boneita loved memorizing Bible verses and she sang as she did her housework and helped with the farm animals and chores. Her daily Bible reading was a priority and, for many years, she kept a daily journal of her spiritual journey. Many were touched by her life of service and her own life, in turn, was touched by many in her communities.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26th from 6-8 pm at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. A private family graveside service and burial will be held Saturday morning at the Ohio Cemetery near Ladora, followed by a celebration of Boneita's life at 11 am at the Victor Baptist Church. A lunch will be served at the church following the service. Memorial gifts may be directed to a fund that has been set up at Victor Baptist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019