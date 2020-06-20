Bonifacio "Bon" Chacon
Des Moines - Bon Chacon, 74, passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines on June 16, 2020. He was born in New Mexico on October 17, 1945 to Juan and Adonelia Chacon.
Bon proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked as a Respiratory Therapist for Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines until his retirement. Bon was an avid sports fan. Some of his favorite teams were the Iowa Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes and L.A. Dodgers. In his free time, he was a high school girls' softball and little league umpire for many years. Bon also loved cooking enchiladas for his loyal customers.
Bon is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Diane) Chacon; son, Marc (Sabrina) Chacon; 2 grandchildren, Loren and Matthew Chacon; his partner, Lisa Roberts; his brothers Chi, Addy, Ben, Timo and Tommy as well as other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Adonelia, and his brothers Bernie and Desi.
There will be a celebration of his life held in Cañon Plaza, New Mexico at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund https://uichildrens.org/ways-give in loving memory of Bon.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Des Moines - Bon Chacon, 74, passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines on June 16, 2020. He was born in New Mexico on October 17, 1945 to Juan and Adonelia Chacon.
Bon proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked as a Respiratory Therapist for Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines until his retirement. Bon was an avid sports fan. Some of his favorite teams were the Iowa Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes and L.A. Dodgers. In his free time, he was a high school girls' softball and little league umpire for many years. Bon also loved cooking enchiladas for his loyal customers.
Bon is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Diane) Chacon; son, Marc (Sabrina) Chacon; 2 grandchildren, Loren and Matthew Chacon; his partner, Lisa Roberts; his brothers Chi, Addy, Ben, Timo and Tommy as well as other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Adonelia, and his brothers Bernie and Desi.
There will be a celebration of his life held in Cañon Plaza, New Mexico at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund https://uichildrens.org/ways-give in loving memory of Bon.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.