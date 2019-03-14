Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Berwick Cemetery
Des Moines - Bonita "Bonnie" Bloodgood, 69, of Des Moines died at UnityPoint Taylor House Hospice on Monday, March 11, 2019 due to complications of ALS. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 and Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 18 all at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Burial will be at Berwick Cemetery.

Bonnie was born in Des Moines on September 11, 1949 to George and Helen (Levanovitch) Bloodgood. She grew up in Norwoodville and graduated from Saydel High School. She worked for Meredith Publishing and later R R Donnelly Company for over 20 years before retirement.

Bonnie had a passion for dancing and even taught dance at Betty Hill Dance Studio. She was an active member of Fourmile Senior Center. Bonnie also enjoyed walking, crocheting, reading, sewing, gardening (especially tomatoes) traveling and time spent with children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish Bonnie's memory include her daughter, Stacy Stifel (fiancé, Dave Keller) and her son, Jack Stifel of Norwalk; son, Christopher (Anna) Swaroff and his children, Gabby, Charlie and Joey Swaroff of Altoona; and her brother, George L. Bloodgood, Jr. of Ankeny. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Jordan Stifel; sister, Theresa (Darrel) Miller; nephew, Darrel Miller, Jr.; and niece, Crystal Miller.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 14, 2019
