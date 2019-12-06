|
|
Bonita Lu Brownfield
Des Moines, Iowa - Bonita "Bonnie" Brownfield, age 76, passed away at Taylor House Hospice on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born the daughter of Glen and Leona Baker on December 27, 1942 in Webster City, Iowa.
She worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. for 31 years. Some of her favorite things to do were dancing in her younger years, her passion for cooking, and most importantly taking care of her family. Bonnie will be remembered by her zest for life and infectious laughter.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 55 years, Larry Brownfield; children, Brenda (Keith) Dentlinger and Mark Brownfield; grandson, Kendall (Shannon DeBoer) Dentlinger; granddaughter, Skylar Dentlinger; brother-in-law, Bill Fastenow; mother-in-law, Maxine Brownfield; and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Virginia Fastenow.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 517 SW Des Moines St., Ankeny, Iowa.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Bonnie. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019