Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Bonnie FitzGerald


1923 - 2019
Des Moines - Bonnie Alice FitzGerald, 96, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Services will be held 11 am Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Bonnie was born May 15, 1923, in Dallas County, IA, to Robert and Carrie (Freer) Keuhl . She married Gerald FitzGerald on November 30, 1946, at St. Raphael's Cathedral.

Bonnie worked as a Draper for many years. She was a member of Holy Trinity, Catholic Women's League, the Rosary Society, and volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was a great volunteer at Holy Trinity for both the church and school.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Jerry Ihm) Gantz of Dubuque, IA; grandchildren, Michelle (Dr. Brady Novak) Novak of Cedar Rapids, IA, Christine (Andrew) Luetgers of Eden Prairie, MN, Stephanie (Christopher) Murphy of Maricopa, AZ; great-Grandchildren, Hannah Novak, Kailey Novak, Jack Novak, Jonah Luetgers, John Murphy, Kaiya Murphy, Max Murphy, Sebastian Murphy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald FitzGerald; and son in law, John J. Gantz Jr.

The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the Holy Trinity. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 2, 2019
