Bonnie J. Anderson
Waukee - Bonnie Jean Anderson, a mother of five and a DSM Resident, passed away at the age of 77 on June 24, 2020 after a long battle with Leukemia.
A celebration of life gathering will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Leigh White's residence (220 Indian Ridge Dr., Waukee). Memorials may be directed in Bonnie's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To view Bonnie's full obituary or leave condolences for the family please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.