Bonnie J. Anderson
Bonnie J. Anderson

Waukee - Bonnie Jean Anderson, a mother of five and a DSM Resident, passed away at the age of 77 on June 24, 2020 after a long battle with Leukemia.

A celebration of life gathering will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Leigh White's residence (220 Indian Ridge Dr., Waukee). Memorials may be directed in Bonnie's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To view Bonnie's full obituary or leave condolences for the family please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Leigh White's residence
Funeral services provided by
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive
Waukee, IA 50263
(515) 987-6881
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
