Bonnie Jeanne Pence
Waukee - Services for Bonnie Jeanne Pence, 75, of Waukee, Iowa, who passed away at her home this week, will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday March 30, at Grace West Church on Ashworth Road, West Des Moines.
Bonnie, the daughter of William & Jeanne Doughten, married Arlen F. Pence in 1965. The two were always best of friends, first as an Air Force family, then later settling at their family farm outside of Waukee. Bonnie is loved by all, and a tireless, selfless encourager to her adoring family, her many friends, and all those in need. She was a second mother to many. Her loving, patient, creative, and musical nature created a spirit of peace wherever she went.
Survivors include her mother Jeanne Doughten, her husband Arlen Pence, daughter Courtney Long (Gerrit), son Derek (Julia), sister Gwynne Burke (Bill), three grandchildren Bryanna, Gabrielle, Noah and nephew Joshua Burke (Amy and son, Caleb).
The family suggests any flowers or acknowledgements be sent to Grace West Church.
Graveside services will be private, prior to the funeral service.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 29, 2019