Bonnie Lee Elverum
Pleasant Hill - Bonnie Lee Elverum, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020.
Bonnie was born March 8th 1937 in Villisca, IA to Clyde and Laura (Lewis) McFarland. Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Bonnie graduated from Villisca High School in 1955 and then enrolled at the Iowa School of Beauty. While attending beauty school she met Carroll Elverum and later married him. Together they had 3 children (Rita, Tom and June) and built two successful businesses (Central Asphalt Paving and TJR LLC).
Bonnie loved spending time with family and some of her favorite activities to do with the family was boating, fishing, hiking, camping, mushroom hunting and attending the yearly Blue Grass Festival in Drakesville, IA and playing cards with her parents, siblings and in-laws.
Bonnie was famous within her family for providing hair cuts and perms to various family members and for her cooking skills. Everyone looked forward to her homemade apple pies and Sunday roast dinners, we will miss them mom.
Bonnie is survived by her children Rita (Jesus) Carmona, Thomas (Jannean) Elverum, June (Steve) Talsma; grandchildren Kristen (Ben) Haro, Nathan Carrington; great grandchildren Sophia, Alexander and Benjamin Haro; brother Bill McFarland and other extended family.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Laura McFarland, beloved husband Carroll Elverum, Granddaughter Carol Ann Elverum and sisters Wanita Anderson, Bernice Adams and Mary Jane Wade.
There will be a visitation from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M., followed by a service at 2:00 P.M., Monday November 16th, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313. Burial will take place after the service at Glendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
Greater Iowa, 1730 28th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266.
Masks are being requested by the family.
Condolences may be expressed at WWW.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.