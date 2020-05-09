|
Bonnie Lee Perdue
Winterset - Bonnie Lee Huntsman Perdue of Winterset, IA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her daughter's home in Des Moines, IA, on May 7, 2020 after a yearlong battle fighting gastric cancer.
Bonnie was born December 4, 1945, daughter of Nolen and Doris (Landers) Huntsman of Afton, IA. Bonnie attended Thayer, Lorimor, & East Union consolidated schools. In high school Bonnie played basketball and loved being part of the team. After graduating in 1964, she moved to Des Moines and began doing clerical work for Bankers Trust. Later on, she worked as a Supervisor at Des Moines General Hospital in Collections. Bonnie loved being outside and enjoyed working on any type of household project. Bonnie enjoyed spending time traveling, and being with family and friends.
On October 10, 1968, she married Terry Perdue of Runnells, IA, they had one daughter Danelle Lee Perdue living in Des Moines most of their marriage. In 1997, after their divorce, Bonnie moved back to the Afton area. She then joined life with her friend and companion Terry McDowell.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Danelle (Mike) Flaherty, her grandchildren, Mckenna and Mikie Flaherty of Des Moines; two sisters, Nola (Earl) Vorrath of Casey IA, and Patty Huntsman of Shannon City IA, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and companion Terry McDowell of Winterset, IA.
Preceding her in death are her parents, sisters Carol Wise and Donna Donner and granddaughter Kacey Jo Flaherty.
Due to COVID-19 limitations on gatherings, a celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date at the Lorimor Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Bonnie.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 9 to May 17, 2020