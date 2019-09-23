Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Martensdale Community Church
Martensdale, IA
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Lincoln Cemetery
Marion Co, IA
Bonnie (Bruere) Moyer

Bonnie (Bruere) Moyer Obituary
Bonnie (Bruere) Moyer

Indianola - Services for Bonnie Marie (Bruere) Moyer, 90, who passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Village in Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Martensdale Community Church, Martensdale, IA with gravesides services to be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Lincoln Cemetery, Marion Co, IA.

She is survived by her children, Janet (Clark) Schuler and Bill (Kathy) Bruere; grandchildren, William Bruere, Stephanie (Brian) Santi, Stephen (Nikki) Bruere and Tawnya (Rob) Hawkins; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Charlene Clark, Darrell Gifford and Mary Lee Hampton. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dean Bruere, Lloyd Nichols and Paul Moyer.

Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 26 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Good Shepherd Fund at The Village or the Martensdale Community Church. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 23, 2019
