Bonnie Oberender
Altoona - Services for Bonnie Ann Oberender, 83, who passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at home, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Sayre Cemetery, Winterset, IA.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Caroll (Laurey) Oberender; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Lowell, son Keith, and her parents.
Visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given in her name to the Indianola Public Library. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
