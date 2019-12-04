Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Altoona - Services for Bonnie Ann Oberender, 83, who passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at home, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Sayre Cemetery, Winterset, IA.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Caroll (Laurey) Oberender; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Lowell, son Keith, and her parents.

Visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given in her name to the Indianola Public Library. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
