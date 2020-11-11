Bonnie PugsleyDes Moines - Bonnie Mae Pugsley, 95, died in her sleep Saturday, November 7, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and Covid 19. She is survived by her son, Donald Leigh Pugsley; a daughter, Carol Ann Pugsley; a grandson, Levin James Pugsley and his wife, Hanna and their two daughters, Clementine Claudette and Marigold. Bonnie's husband of 70 years, Edwin Robert Pugsley; and a son, David Claude Pugsley preceded her in death.Bonnie was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Claude and Charlotte McBroom and grew up in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Drake University majoring in the dramatic arts. She married Ed Pugsley in February 1945. After Ed graduated from Iowa State University the couple moved from Ames to Topeka, Kansas then Oskaloosa, Iowa before settling in Des Moines.A devout Christian, Bonnie served her faith by being an Elder and a Deacon in the Presbyterian Church. Finding room in her busy life as a family parent, Bonnie volunteered for hospice work that she carried out for 16 years. Bonnie had a strong interest in Arts and Crafts, being an accomplished cross stitcher and print framer. But most of all, she was a bird watcher, who would spot birds in the field, identify them, then log in their activity in a field manual before sending all the information to a biology study conducted by Cornell University.Private family services will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Memorial services will be held when it is safe to gather. The family requests no flowers or gifts but encourages cash donations in Bonnie's memory to Wesley Acres, 3520 Grand Ave, Des Moines, Iowa 50312.