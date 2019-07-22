|
|
Bonnie Smith
Knoxville - Funeral Services for Bonnie Smith, age 89 of Knoxville, will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Birthright of Knoxville or to EveryStep Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Survivors include her daughters: Kathy (Ron) Wilson of Knoxville; Vicky Ohnemus of Carlisle and Kimberly (Jim) Damon of West Concord, Minnesota; grandchildren: Michael (Desirae) Wilson, Gregory (Jessica) Wilson, Beth (Zach) Shank,; Karey (Justin) Brower,Troy (Amy) Ohnemus, Brooke (Jon) Randleman, Nathan (Abby) Ohnemus), Halie (Ryan) Sivahop, Ethan (Kelsey) Damon, and Maddison Damon; son-in-law, Mark Ohnemus; brother-in-law, Ken Smith and nephews Mike (Susan) , Mark (Shannon), and Miles (Karla) Smith; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 22, 2019