Services
Bybee & Davis Funeral Home
301 N 2nd S
Knoxville, IA 50138
641-842-3217
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Smith Obituary
Bonnie Smith

Knoxville - Funeral Services for Bonnie Smith, age 89 of Knoxville, will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Birthright of Knoxville or to EveryStep Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Survivors include her daughters: Kathy (Ron) Wilson of Knoxville; Vicky Ohnemus of Carlisle and Kimberly (Jim) Damon of West Concord, Minnesota; grandchildren: Michael (Desirae) Wilson, Gregory (Jessica) Wilson, Beth (Zach) Shank,; Karey (Justin) Brower,Troy (Amy) Ohnemus, Brooke (Jon) Randleman, Nathan (Abby) Ohnemus), Halie (Ryan) Sivahop, Ethan (Kelsey) Damon, and Maddison Damon; son-in-law, Mark Ohnemus; brother-in-law, Ken Smith and nephews Mike (Susan) , Mark (Shannon), and Miles (Karla) Smith; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now