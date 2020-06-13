Bonnie Sue VanCleave
Bonnie Sue Van Cleave

Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Bonnie Sue Van Cleave, 65, of Bagley. Bonnie died June 6, 2020 at her home. Services are pending at this time. Memorials in her name may be sent to Hastings Funeral Home. Bonnie is survived by her mother Frances Van Cleave of Spring Valley Assisted Living in Perry, Iowa; her dedicated daughter Sunni Lee of Bagley; granddaughters Angel Bunn and Mary Lee; and great grandchild Malachi Hribar. Bonnie is also survived by her caring nephews Jim Van Cleave of Springfield, MO and Mike Van Cleave (Jessica) of Fair Grove, MO; great nephews Mitchell Van Cleave and Lee Van Cleave; aunt Bonnie Harmon (Jim) of Grand Island, NE and uncle Richard Kipp of Yale, IA.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
