Brad Underwood
Des Moines - Bradley Alan Underwood, 28, passed away August 8, 2019 in Des Moines, IA. He was born December 23, 1990 in Des Moines, IA to Kassie & Steve Underwood.
Brad graduated from East High School in 2009. During his time at East High he played football until his junior year. After high school he attended DMACC and graduated with an associate's degree for heating and cooling. He moved to Austin, TX in 2015 and while he lived there enjoyed his job cleaning pools. He moved back to Des Moines in June of 2018 and traveled to Canada and along the West Coast with his brother, Alex.
It's hard to summarize Brad's life as he was one in a million. He was a true free spirit, brave, and always shared his energetic and adventurous life with others. He knew how to have fun and spread his positivity and good vibes to everyone he met. Brad was extremely selfless and would put others' needs before his own. He would give the shirt off his back if someone needed it. One night he rode his bike around passing out flowers to strangers to "share the love". That was who Brad was. Caring, loving, dependable, and always trying to make everyone smile. He never met a stranger and his outlook on life was admirable.
Brad enjoyed just about any outdoor activity you can think of: slack-lining, climbing, acro-aerobics, longboarding, white water rafting, and just exploring in general. He loved all kinds of music and especially enjoyed watching bands live at various music festivals. Through all of his adventures, the best part was often meeting new people and the time he spent with his family. He especially loved the time he spent with his brother, Carson.
Brad is survived by his mother, Kassie Underwood (Steve Cole); father, Steve Underwood; brothers, Alex Underwood and Carson Underwood; dog and companion, Iris; grandparents, Marshall & Kathy Irwin; Uncle, Kent Irwin and his children, Spencer, Justine, Haley, Shelby, Kaleb, Dakota & Eastyn; Aunt, Tammy Shaw and her children, Logan, Austin, Lexi, Ty & Sydney; Uncle, Tommy Irwin; Aunt, Angela Phillips and her daughters, Natalie & Sara; Uncle Jim Underwood's children, Tyler Underwood, Denise Twist and Jill Mosier ; Uncle, Scott (Lorrine) Underwood and his children, Jenna Underwood, Chris (Jess) Schaffer & Courtney Schaffer. He is preceded in death by his sister, Nicole Underwood; great-grandmother, Audrey Irwin, grandparents, Dennis & Martha Underwood and uncle, Jim Underwood.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Brad. Visitation will be held 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street Des Moines, IA. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, August 17, 2019, time and location to be determined. Please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for further details.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 13, 2019