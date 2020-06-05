Bradley Andersen
Des Moines - Bradley Ray Andersen, 70, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway. Social distancing rules will apply. Please feel free to wear your mask. Burial will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Primghar, IA on Saturday, June 20 at 1:30 p.m. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 14, 2020.