Bradley Bailey
Ankeny - Bradley Bailey, 37, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his home in Ankeny. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church (1100 SE Sharon Drive Ankeny, IA 50021). Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services at church. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bradley's name.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019