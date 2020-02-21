|
Bradley Scott Bosma
Bradley Scott Bosma, 33, son of the late Scott and Nancy (Nebergall) Bosma, was born on May 5, 1986, in Newton, Iowa. He was a graduate of Newton High School, class of 2004. During his time there he participated in numerous school plays and played guitar in the jazz band. His love for music started early in life. He was an avid Beatles fan and he could usually be found with a guitar in hand. Bradley then went on to graduate from Coe College in Cedar Rapids,IA where he received his Bachelor of Arts in English, Creative Writing and Religion. During his junior year at Coe, he was an editorial intern at the Onion, a satirical digital media company. His name can be found in the list of editors in "Our Dumb World: The Onion's Atlas of the Planet Earth, 73rd Edition".
After college, Bradley taught English at Chiang Mai University in Chiang Mai, Thailand. He was, of course, the students favorite teacher. Upon moving back to America, he studied film and broadcast journalism at Tribeca Flashpoint College in Chicago,IL. He then started his own advertising and media-production company, Narrative Motion Productions. During this time, Bradley continued playing guitar, writing music and participating in theater. He took improv classes at Second City and was in a production at stage 773 in Chicago.
Those left to honor Bradley's memory include his sister and brother in-law: Dr. Jamie and Dr. Jack Groh of Roswell, GA; his nephew and niece: Jackson and Charlotte Grace; his paternal grandparents Jenifer and Mary Ann Bosma of Blue Earth, MN; his aunt Lorrie Bosma of Blue Earth, MN; his uncle Brian (Marcela) of Brooklyn Park, MN, several cousins and many friends.
Bradley was preceded in death by his father Scott Bosma; his mother Nancy (Nebergall) Bosma; his maternal grandparents Donald and Shirley Nebergall and his uncle Dr. Robert Nebergall. Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to Newton Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 1492, Newton, IA 50208 or The People's Music School peoplesmusicschool.org or donate to your local theater company. Services were private.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020