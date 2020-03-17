|
Bradley Thompson
Ames - Bradley Thompson, 73, of Ames died March 14, 2020. Funeral services are Wednesday March 18 at Ascension Lutheran Church in Ames. Burial will be in the Roland Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Matt (Catherine) Thompson of Green Bay, WI; four grandchildren, Alex, Erik, Johanna and Samantha; a brother, Bruce (Jan) of Ellsworth; a sister, JoLayne (Ian) Weber of Broken Arrow, OK and a sister-in-law, Gayla Thompson of Randall.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bryan.
Adams Funeral Home Ames.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020