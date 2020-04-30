|
Brandon Bougher
Des Moines - Brandon Bougher, 25, passed away at home Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Travis and Nancy, brother Michael (Caitlin) Bougher, sister Dezeray (Bryan) Heath, two nieces Pyper and Adelaine, one nephew, Bryan, two grandmothers, Kathy Bougher and Helen Fisher, his uncles, Tracy (Karen) Bougher and Nick Fisher and aunt Marie Fisher. He is proceeded in death by his grandfathers, Mickey Bougher and Gerald Fisher.
Brandon was born in Des Moines on December 17, 1994. His early arrival first demonstrated his zest for life. Brandon grew up in Ankeny. He always had a strong love of family and being outside whenever possible. Brandon's 'never say die, never quit' attitude served him well. He kept busy working, studying, volunteering, spending time with loved ones and fighting cancer. Brandon embraced his role as an uncle and his devotion was obvious.
Although cancer defined a lot of Brandon's life and physical body over the past 10 years, it did not define his character. Through every big and small health setback, every obstacle placed in his way, Brandon's spirit did not waiver. He remained his strong, smart, funny, humble, and optimistic self. Brandon was the living embodiment of fortitude and inspired all who knew him. In the way that Brandon lived and fought cancer he taught so many, so much.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Make A Wish of Iowa. (iowa.wish.org)
Funeral arrangements were handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale. An extensive obituary may be found at caldwellparrish.com. A private funeral was held at All Saints Catholic Church, Des Moines with internment at Iowa's Veteran Cemetery, Van Meter on April 24, 2020.
The family will have a public memorial service later. More information available at BrandonsFortitude.blogspot.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020