Brandon Goforth
Des Moines, IA - Brandon Lee Goforth, age 27, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Brandon was born on October 28, 1992 to Billie Goforth and Cindy Hebron. Brandon made his parents proud in overcoming life's obstacles, always with great determination. He defied what some would say he could not do. Early on he attended Daycare for Exceptional Children at both the former Beaver Avenue and Woodland locations; and wore his first (and only) suit in the Beaverdale Parade. He started school at Smouse Elementary here in Des Moines. Although his parents were urged to put him in a wheelchair at age 4, they refused and a couple months later he took his first independent steps, shortly after turning 5. The next couple of years, he went on to ride a tricycle independently in the halls at Smouse Elementary and he was so good at it, his teacher put a weight on the back to slow him down! He attended and was a graduate in 2012 of Ruby Van Meter, also in the Des Moines area. Brandon had a wonderful smile and a contagious laugh so when he was happy, it could easy rub off on others. He will be remembered and live on through the hearts and lives that he has touched in his lifetime. He was loved by many.
He is survived by Cindy Hebron, mother, Chad Goforth, brother, and Bill Hebron, grandfather.
Brandon was preceded in death by his father Billie Goforth, sister Tina Goforth, and grandparents Judy Lumley, Ruby Goforth, and Marion Goforth.
Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020. There will be a second visitation time from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, followed by Brandon's funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Cremation will take place after the services. Brandon will be laid to rest at Avon Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.