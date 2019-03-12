Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Indianola First Assembly of God Church
Resources
Brandon M. Boyd Obituary
Brandon M. Boyd

Indianola - Services for Brandon Michael Boyd, 39, who passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Omaha, NE will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 15, at the Indianola First Assembly of God Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Brandon is survived by his wife, Melissa; sons, Quincy, Peyton, and Bryce; mother, Pam Boyd; siblings, Stacy (Cory) Keller, Aaron (Kat) Boyd, Cory Boyd and Shannon Boyd; mother-in-law, Diane Glascock; sister-in-law, Jocelyn (Dallas) O'Brien; brother-in-law, Ben (Bailey) Glascock; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Boyd; father-in-law, David Glascock; and his grandparents, Merle and Betty Hull and Louis and Maxine Boyd.

Visitation with family present will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 14 at the First Assembly of God Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Indianola First Assembly Youth Group or the Iowa Donor Network. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 12, 2019
