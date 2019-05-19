Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandon Tiffany
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandon W. Tiffany


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brandon W. Tiffany Obituary
Brandon W. Tiffany

Des Moines - Brandon W. Tiffany was born September 15, 1976 to Irving and Margaret "Joan" (Ward) Tiffany in Des Moines. He passed away May 15, 2019, at Unity Point Iowa Methodist at the age of 42.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. The family will greet friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now