Brandon W. Tiffany
Des Moines - Brandon W. Tiffany was born September 15, 1976 to Irving and Margaret "Joan" (Ward) Tiffany in Des Moines. He passed away May 15, 2019, at Unity Point Iowa Methodist at the age of 42.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. The family will greet friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019