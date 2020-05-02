|
Brenda Ann (Morse) Haag
Altoona - Brenda Ann (Morse) Haag, 57, of Altoona passed away Friday morning, April 24, 2020 at MercyOne Johnston Hospice Care, after a long battle with cancer.
Born February 16, 1963 in Bloomfield, she was the daughter of Garmon Albert Morse and Judith Ann (Hawkins) Morse.
She married Phillip Michael Haag on April 29, 1989.
She graduated from Davis County High in 1981. She was baptized in a pasture pond by the Dunnville Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Indian Hills Community College and attended Faith Baptist Bible College. She loved working at Centennial Elementary until her retirement in 2018.
Brenda was an inspiration to her friends and family, with the strength she displayed during her long battle with cancer. She was a compassionate, strong, and loving person. She had a very competitive personality, especially when it came to dominoes and card games. Her artistic gift was something to envy. She loved doing arts, crafts, and baking. She enjoyed gardening, watching the birds and her flowers bloom. She loved spending time with her family and being an amazing grandma to her grandson. She was the type of person who always put others first, going above and beyond what was asked of her, for her friends and family. She was so loved and is already greatly missed and is forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Haag of Altoona; Two daughters, Heather AnnMarie (Travis) Boston of Norwalk, and Courntey Elizabeth (Cole) Wood of San Diego, CA; One Son, Michael Alexander Haag of Ames; One grandson, Cooper G Boston of Norwalk; her mother and father of Bloomfield; One brother, Terry Jay (Elizabeth) Morse of Ames; Mother-in-law, Frances Elizabeth (Lazzara) Haag of Johnston; Father-in-law, Gary Sanford (Joni) Haag of Pleasant Hill; Sister-in-laws, Laurie Marie (Brett) Banister of Castle Rock, CO, Carrie Lynn (Larry) Reynolds of Kopperl, TX, Rosemary (David) Ridgway of Johnston.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, and her paternal grandparents.
The interment of ashes and celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 2 to May 3, 2020