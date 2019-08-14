Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
View Map
Brenda Caster Obituary
Brenda Caster

- - Brenda Caster passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice. She was loved by many. Her generous spirit lead her to be friended by many. She never met a stranger she wasn't willing to help. Brenda retired from a long career at Davis Brown Law Firm. She enjoyed the last few years working at Kenny's Bail Bonds.

She is survived by her mother, Marge Caster, sister Melissa Caster, brothers Mike Nulph and Kenny Nulph, step-siblings Jobie Caster, Pam Perkins, Sandy Peterson, Susan Williams, Michael Caster, uncles Barry Nulph, Don (JoJane) Walter, Jim (Bev) Walter, Wayne Paulson and aunt Gloria Walter, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephew. She is proceeded in death by her husband Gary Damerville, father Dennis Nulph, step-father Boyd Caster, and two step-sisters, Kim Macht and Katie Caster.

Services will be held Saturday, August 17th at Merle Hay Funeral Home. Visitation 9:30-10:30 with memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Iowa Summer Programs (www.bgcci.org/give-today)
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 14, 2019
