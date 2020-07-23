Brenda Joyce Howell



Brenda Joyce Howell (62), Des Moines, died peacefully with family by her side on July 21, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1957 in Garden Grove, CA to Fred Wilson (deceased) and Betty Shields (deceased).



She is survived by her son-Bobby (Amy) Howell, and daughter-Heather Cooley (Chris Barker), grandchildren- Bradley and Blake (Alyssa McDunn) Cooley, Chloe and Zachary Howell; great grandchild Emma Cooley; significant other Clifford Calkins Sr., sisters-Karen (Tim) Leonard, Cathi Hill and Bev Zinzer; stepmother; four step sisters, one step brother and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather- Robert (Red) Shields and sister- Cyndi Hickle.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store