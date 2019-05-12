Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Brenda Lee Henderson Obituary
Brenda Lee Henderson

Des Moines - Brenda L. Henderson (79) of Des Moines, Iowa passed away May 9, 2019. She married Rodney Henderson December 1957. Brenda retired from the City of Des Moines.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Gayle (Mike) Murray, grandsons: Collan, Caleb (CO) Cobey and Carson, (Des Moines), siblings in Texas: Edie Walker, Judy (Earl) Grylls and Dennis (Janis) Schmitt.

Brenda benefitted from the service of Unity Point Hospice. Memorial Contributions may be offered to Taylor Hospice House.

Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Grandview, Iles Funeral Home. Funeral is May 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019
