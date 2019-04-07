|
|
Dr. Brenda M. Salocker-Paullus
Mason City - Dr. Brenda M. Salocker-Paullus, 69, of Mason City, went home to the Lord on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, surrounded by her close family and friends, after a very long fight with multiple health issues. Her lungs stopped, but now she breathes in Heaven.
Per Brenda's wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Brenda was born April 2, 1949, the daughter of John and Lydia (Christensen) Jensen in Carroll, IA. She spent her early childhood in Kimballton, IA and would later graduate from Estherville High School in 1967. She attended the University of South Dakota for her undergraduate/pre-med studies and completed graduate school at Mankato State in Mankato, MN. She later earned her doctorate from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine in 1977, and served her surgical residency at Franklin Boulevard Hospital-Chicago in 1978.
Brenda began her medical practice in Fort Dodge in 1978, and in 1980, she began her position as the director of Trinity Regional Hospital's two year surgical residency program. Terry Brandstad elected her to a nine year term as chairwoman of the Iowa Board of Podiatry Examiners. She enjoyed her time with all the patients she met and retired due to health reasons in 1998.
Brenda enjoyed the time she spent with her children, John and Natalie, as well as her grandchildren. She met the love of her life, Jeff Paullus, in 1991, and they were married in 1993. In 2000, they moved to Safety Harbor FL, and continued to spend time in Minnesota, Florida and North Carolina during their marriage. They ended their union in 2011, but remained close friends until the end. She also loved to play her piano, attend various craft festivals, paint handmade birdhouses and watch birds feed at the multiple feeders in her yard.
Brenda is survived by her special friend, Jeff (Stephanie) Paullus of Mason City; children, John Salocker of Clear Lake and Natalie Hoppen of Mason city; five grandchildren, Andrew and Olivia Salocker of Anton, IA, and Alyssa, Mariah and Bella Hoppen of Mason City; and siblings, Carolyn Jensen-Rancho of Santa Fe, CA, Robert (Carol) Jensen of Spirit Lake, IA and James Jensen of Estherville, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019