Brent Albert Sargent
Grand Junction - Brent Albert Sargent passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado at the age of 65.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Sargent and Marion F. Sargent, and brother, Kevin J. Sargent. Brent is survived by his sisters, Linda M. (Sargent) Dierks (Gunnison, CO) and Jeanne S. Sargent Brown (Grand Junction, CO), his nieces and nephews Amanda Roberts, Lauren (Goldman) Israel, Lisa (Goldman) Osborn, Jamie Sargent and Jarad Sargent, and cousins and friends.
Brent was born on August 10th, 1953 in Fremont Nebraska to Robert and Marion Sargent. The family returned to Des Moines, Iowa, where Brent earned his diploma from Lincoln High School. After graduation Brent joined Linda in Gunnison Colorado to attend Western State College. Brent returned home to Des Moines to work at the family business, Sargent Wholesale Feeds.
Brent will be remembered for his loyalty, commitment and service to his family. Brent was the caretaker for both parents during the latter part of their lives. Brent continued to be an influence and presence in the lives of all he loved.
A memorial for Brent will take place on August 10th, 2019 at 11 o'clock at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Gunnison, CO.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019