Brent Wyckoff
Des Moines - Brent Wyckoff, 60, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospice House.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Brooks South Town Funeral Chapel, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa.
Brent Edward Wyckoff was born on February 9, 1959, in Des Moines, Iowa. He was the son of Donald and Olive (Smith). Brent attended School in the Des Moines School District graduating from Lincoln High School with the class of 1977. He worked at JLL Commercial Real Estate as Chief Assistant Engineer. He loved to ride his Harley and had a big heart for all of his animals.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Dillion (Sarah) Wyckoff of Van Meter, Iowa and Jesse (Kimberly) Wyckoff of Redfield, Iowa, grandchildren, Hannah Wyckoff and Charlie Edward Wyckoff, Brent's mother, Olive Wyckoff, his siblings, Craig (Patricia) Wyckoff and Tammy (Craig) Brookhart, both of Des Moines, Iowa.
In death, Brent rejoins his father, Donald Wyckoff, siblings, Richard Wyckoff and Rhonda Putnam, and grandson, Mason Edward Wyckoff.
Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in memory of Brent.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019