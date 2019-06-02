|
Bret J. Hamill
Des Moines - Bret James Hamill, 51, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
Bret was born January 6, 1968 in Des Plaines, IL to Patrick Hamill and Edith "Joanne" Hamill. He lived most of his life in the Des Moines, IA area with the exception of two years in Harlingen, TX. He attended Southeast Polk High School, and was a journeyman in the Painters' Union. He was a commercial painter for many years and then obtained his CDL and drove for Schneider Trucking. Bret enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, wood turning, Jimmy Buffett, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Pamela Hamill, step-sons David Severs and Scott Severs, mother Edith "Joanne" Hamill, sister Jillene (Eric) Hamill Wilson of Pam Coast, FL, brother Blaine (Carole) Hamill of Altoona, IA, four nieces, three nephews, two great-nieces, two great-nephews and six grandchildren.
Bret was preceded in death by his father Patrick Hamill and sister Anne Marie Hamill.
A Celebration of Life Party will be held at a later date. Please check back for details.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019