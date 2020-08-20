Brett A. Schnepf



Sequim, WA - Brett A. Schnepf, 54, died on August 12, 2020 in Sequim, Washington.



Brett was born on February 6, 1966 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He grew up outside of Bondurant, Iowa and graduated from Bondurant-Farrar High School in 1984. He attended Iowa State University, graduating in 1988 with a degree in Finance and Market Research. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity at Iowa State as was his father.



In 1989, Brett moved to Seattle, Washington to work for Microsoft, then a small computer software company. During his years at Microsoft, he was a founding member of the original Xbox team, and led the aviation flight simulation program. Brett introduced the Xbox for Bill Gates in Las Vegas when it was first introduced in 2001. While at Microsoft, Brett did pioneering work in sales forecasting and data and sales analytics for the computer game industry.



In recent years, Brett worked as a Business Development Consultant to several businesses. Since 2016. Brett has worked in the now legal cannabis industry, most recently with a Wisconsin company selling and consulting on industrial/commercial dryers and other equipment used in processing marijuana and hemp. Brett is survived by his two sons, Duke and Jack, who both live in Washington State, his parents Gerry and Pat Schnepf (6101 Pinewood Court, Johnston, Iowa), a sister Joelle of Ankeny, Iowa and many friends both in the United States and internationally.



A Celebration of Life will be held on September 12 between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. outdoors at "The Grove" near Bondurant, Iowa. Directions: Take Exit 90 (near Ankeny) off I-35, go East on SE Oralabor Road (about 5 miles) to NE 64th St., go north about a mile. The Grove is a wooded sanctuary on the east side of the road.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation to the Schnepf Leadership Account.









