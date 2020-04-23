|
|
Brian Bruce Craven
Norwalk - Brian Bruce Craven, 58, passed away at the home of his partner Sue Chopard, on April 21, 2020, after a two year long battle with cancer.
He leaves behind his daughter, Courtney; sons, Jordan and Taylor; six grandchildren; and sister, Christie Gehringer. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brandon; and brother-in-law, Marty Gehringer.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private family burial of cremains. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family in Brian's name. To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020