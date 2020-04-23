Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Brian Bruce Craven

Brian Bruce Craven Obituary
Brian Bruce Craven

Norwalk - Brian Bruce Craven, 58, passed away at the home of his partner Sue Chopard, on April 21, 2020, after a two year long battle with cancer.

He leaves behind his daughter, Courtney; sons, Jordan and Taylor; six grandchildren; and sister, Christie Gehringer. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brandon; and brother-in-law, Marty Gehringer.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private family burial of cremains. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family in Brian's name. To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
