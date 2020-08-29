Brian C. Johnson
Ankeny - Brian C. Johnson, 50, of Ankeny, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ankeny Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ankeny Baptist Church 2842 SW 3rd St Pl, Ankeny, Ia. Interment will be in Lincoln Township Cemetery in Alleman, Ia.
Brian Johnson was born June 6, 1970 to Richard and Judy (Tyler) Johnson in Des Moines. He graduated from Ankeny High School. Brian loved cooking, fishing, anything with a motor in it, and socializing with his multitude of friends - especially for happy hour at the "magic shop."
He is survived by his sister, Susie Johnson; brother, Brad Johnson; niece, Lauren Goodlaxson; and many dear friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and one of his best friends, Mike Capehart (Kippy).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ankeny Baptist Church 2842 SW 3rd St Pl, Ankeny, Ia 50023 or the American Heart Association
5000 Westown Pkwy #340, West Des Moines, Ia 50266.
To place an on line condolences or for the live stream link to the service: dyamondmemorial.com