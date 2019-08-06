Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary's Parish Hall
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church in St Mary's
Brian Croat Obituary
BRIAN CROAT

Indianola - Services for Brian Dean Croat, 49, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in St Mary's with burial following in the St Mary's Cemetery.

The visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7 in the St. Mary's Parish Hall. Memorials may be given in Brian's name to the family for a memorial to be decided at a later date. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 6, 2019
