BRIAN CROAT
Indianola - Services for Brian Dean Croat, 49, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in St Mary's with burial following in the St Mary's Cemetery.
The visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7 in the St. Mary's Parish Hall. Memorials may be given in Brian's name to the family for a memorial to be decided at a later date. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 6, 2019