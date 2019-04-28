|
Brian D. Jacob
Urbandale - Brian Jacob, 53, passed away on April 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. He was born in Pune, India on April 28, 1965, to Dan and Alice Jacob.
Brian worked at Bridge Stone Firestone for over 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephew, reading, teaching and doing educational things with them.
Brian is survived by his mom, Alice Jacob; brothers, Stanley (Smeeta) Jacob and Reuben (Daisy) Jacob; nieces, Faith, Joyce and Olivia Jacob; and nephew, Jesse Jacob; uncle, Daniel (Kalpana) Samuel; aunts, Sarah Samuel, Evelyn Samuel, Sheela (Luke) Ninan, Rachel (Herman) Joshua, Alice Lal and Vijaya Jacob; many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Jacob; uncle, David Samuel; and aunt, Dayamani Samuelson.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Gospel Assembly, 7135 Meredith Dr, Urbandale. Funeral services will also be at the church at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Gospel Assembly Church, in loving memory of Brian.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019